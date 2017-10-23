'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: James Spader Uses a Bulldog as His Wingman (Exclusive)

Always count on Raymond Reddington to find a way.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode of The Blacklist, Reddington (James Spader) zeroes in on his next mission. In order to get the intel he needs, the semi-reformed baddie locates his next asset, who happens to be minding his own business on a New York City sidewalk picking up after his large bulldog.

“Bring the dog. Leave the poop,” Reddington charmingly demands Lou, the unsuspecting victim whose job happens to be keeping track of evidence. Reddington makes small talk with Lou, observing that his bulldog may need some medical attention.

With the flip of a switch, Reddington gets right down to business.