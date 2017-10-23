'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: James Spader Uses a Bulldog as His Wingman (Exclusive)
Always count on Raymond Reddington to find a way.
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode of The Blacklist, Reddington (James Spader) zeroes in on his next mission. In order to get the intel he needs, the semi-reformed baddie locates his next asset, who happens to be minding his own business on a New York City sidewalk picking up after his large bulldog.
“Bring the dog. Leave the poop,” Reddington charmingly demands Lou, the unsuspecting victim whose job happens to be keeping track of evidence. Reddington makes small talk with Lou, observing that his bulldog may need some medical attention.
With the flip of a switch, Reddington gets right down to business.
RELATED: From Script to Screen: How 'The Blacklist' Turned to a Fan Favorite to Ramp Up the Funny
“I need to borrow some evidence,” Reddington demands. “The personal effects of a homicide victim that are currently in evidence control? You are the clerk in evidence control, the man responsible for checking in and out evidence?”
In classic fashion, he doesn’t wait for Lou to respond before putting a 24-hour ticking clock on his not-so-friendly request in exchange for taking care of Lou’s beloved pet bulldog. Better hurry, Lou! Watch the sneak peek below.
The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.