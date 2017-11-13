'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Liz Fears the Worst for Her MIA Husband in Fall Finale (Exclusive)
The clock is ticking.
On The Blacklist’s fall finale, Liz (Megan Boone) desperately searches for her missing husband, Tom (Ryan Eggold), whose sudden disappearance prompts her to go into overdrive as she retraces his steps.
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek from Thursday’s episode, Liz gets a tip about a “horrific” scene -- where Tom happened to be just moments prior -- with multiple homicides. Fearing the worst, she races to the bloody crime scene, where she becomes overwhelmed at the gruesome sight.
Liz’s fear that Tom may be dead becomes unbearable and the possibility of that reality becomes too much for her to comprehend. The sight of blood spatter is the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
RELATED: From Script to Screen: How 'The Blacklist' Turned to a Fan Favorite to Ramp Up the Funny
“Where is he?!” Liz asks, hysterical over the possible reality that her husband may be dead.
“Tom’s a big boy,” Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) says in an unsuccessful attempt to reassure Liz.
“Whoever he’s mixed up with is capable of…,” Liz begins, before breaking down in tears, unable to finish her sentence. Will they find Tom in time? Watch the heartbreaking sneak peek below.
RELATED: 'The Blacklist' Boss Says Season 5 Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air'
In other Blacklist news, Nathan Lane will be joining the show’s 100th episode, which recently began production and will air in January. Lane will play the episode’s blacklister, Abraham Stern, who manipulates the desperate into committing illegal and immoral acts in pursuit of his ultimate goal: claiming a fortune that he believes is his birthright.
“Nathan Lane is someone we've wanted to have on the The Blacklist for a very long time, so when we started crafting our 100th episode we decided to try and do something special and write a part specifically with Nathan in mind,” said executive producer Jon Bokenkamp in a statement. “Imagine our excitement when he said yes! We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to the Blacklist family of criminals, weirdos and nut-jobs. I promise, watching Nathan Lane and James Spader together on screen is going to be an absolute blast.”
The Blacklist fall finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC