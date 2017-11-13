'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Liz Fears the Worst for Her MIA Husband in Fall Finale (Exclusive)

The clock is ticking.

On The Blacklist’s fall finale, Liz (Megan Boone) desperately searches for her missing husband, Tom (Ryan Eggold), whose sudden disappearance prompts her to go into overdrive as she retraces his steps.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek from Thursday’s episode, Liz gets a tip about a “horrific” scene -- where Tom happened to be just moments prior -- with multiple homicides. Fearing the worst, she races to the bloody crime scene, where she becomes overwhelmed at the gruesome sight.

Liz’s fear that Tom may be dead becomes unbearable and the possibility of that reality becomes too much for her to comprehend. The sight of blood spatter is the straw that breaks the camel’s back.