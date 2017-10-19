'Blade Runner 2049,' Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and More to Be Honored at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Blade Runner 2049 is already being acknowledged.

Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin -- the producers of the Ryan Gosling-led sequel to Blade Runner -- will be honored with the Hollywood Producer Award at the Hollywood Film Awards next month, dick clark productions revealed on Thursday.

The company also shared that Michael H. Weber will receive the "Hollywood Screenwriter Award" for his upcoming James Franco film, The Disaster Artist.