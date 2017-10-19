'Blade Runner 2049,' Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and More to Be Honored at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards
Blade Runner 2049 is already being acknowledged.
Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin -- the producers of the Ryan Gosling-led sequel to Blade Runner -- will be honored with the Hollywood Producer Award at the Hollywood Film Awards next month, dick clark productions revealed on Thursday.
The company also shared that Michael H. Weber will receive the "Hollywood Screenwriter Award" for his upcoming James Franco film, The Disaster Artist.
Previously, it was revealed that the film Mudbound will receive the Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award, for the work of its cast, Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan and Jonathan Banks. Blige will also be honored with the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award for her role in the film.
Meanwhile, Sam Rockwell will receive the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for Thee Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while Allison Janney will get the supporting actress accolade forI, Tonya.
Additionally, Disney/Pixar's Coco will receive the Hollywood Animation Award.
The Late Late Show host James Corden is returning to emcee the awards show from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.