Blair Underwood Brings Romance to Audible -- Listen Now! (Exclusive)
Blair Underwood has long been heating up the screen with roles on L.A. Law (which featured TV’s original “hunks,” as he puts it) and Sex and the City, when he romanced Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Now, the actor is lending his voice to Audible Romance, a new subscription service offering unlimited access to steamy stories and performances, including Underwood’s narration of Midnight Untamed by author Lara Adrian. He’s joined by the likes of Jesse Metcalfe and Dermot Mulroney, who perform novels by Nora Roberts, Sylvia Day and more.
“You're actually articulating something that can be very racy, of course, and risqué. But it's actually kind of fun,” Underwood says of narrating Midnight Untamed, the sizzling standalone story of love lost and found. In order to get in the right mood while performing, he prefers to have the recording booth lights dimmed, “so you can use your imagination.”
But the Quantico star’s provocative performance should come as no surprise to fans of his Tennyson Hardwick novels, a series of stories about an actor and former gigolo. “It was on the heels of Sex and the City and it morphed into narrating audiobooks and, of course, some being romance novels,” Underwood says of being no stranger to the romance genre.
Listen to his gravelly voice read a passage from Midnight Untamed -- and try not to swoon:
The audiobook should be enough to keep fans occupied until the return of Quantico, which is set to debut season three in January 2018. With a new showrunner, Michael Seitzman, and slimmer cast, thanks to the departures of Yasmine AL Massri, Pearl Thusi, Aunjanue Ellis and Russell Tovey, the show will be more streamlined. “[Michael] has a very precise vision of the show,” says Underwood, who plays Deputy Director of the CIA Owen Hall.
He adds that the story has moved beyond training new FBI recruits, including Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra), and is now focused on them working in the field as a new black ops team. “It’s more procedural,” Underwood says. “Some of the capers and situations we find ourselves in, I think the audience will be very attracted to it and enjoy the ride.”