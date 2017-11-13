Blair Underwood Brings Romance to Audible -- Listen Now! (Exclusive)

But the Quantico star’s provocative performance should come as no surprise to fans of his Tennyson Hardwick novels, a series of stories about an actor and former gigolo. “It was on the heels of Sex and the City and it morphed into narrating audiobooks and, of course, some being romance novels,” Underwood says of being no stranger to the romance genre.

Listen to his gravelly voice read a passage from Midnight Untamed -- and try not to swoon: