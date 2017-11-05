Blake Lively Is Almost Unrecognizable for New Movie 'The Rhythm Section': Pic

The star recently opened up to Vanity Fair's "The Limelight" podcast about the double standard of women having to be "likeable" at all times in film, and her role in the film.

"I play a heroin-addicted prostitute. Going back to the likable thing ... you always see that thing in movies where if a woman is a prostitute or a sex worker, you always think, ‘I don't want the guys to be grossed out by her,'" she said. "We have to still make her kind of sexy ... tragically sexy, but you know, music video."

"If you drive down skid row that's not what you see. That's not the truth," she continued. "So it's really important to us to show a woman who society has written off, and society has forgotten about.”