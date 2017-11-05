Blake Lively Is Almost Unrecognizable for New Movie 'The Rhythm Section': Pic
Blake Lively, is that you?!
The 30-year-old actress sported ratty purple sweats, a dull puffer coat, and a short, shaggy wig while filming in Dublin, Ireland for her new film The Rhythm Section.
The less than glamorous look is for her role as a woman on a self-destructive path, who learns a shocking discovery about the death of her family, and tries to uncover a larger conspiracy.
The star recently opened up to Vanity Fair's "The Limelight" podcast about the double standard of women having to be "likeable" at all times in film, and her role in the film.
"I play a heroin-addicted prostitute. Going back to the likable thing ... you always see that thing in movies where if a woman is a prostitute or a sex worker, you always think, ‘I don't want the guys to be grossed out by her,'" she said. "We have to still make her kind of sexy ... tragically sexy, but you know, music video."
"If you drive down skid row that's not what you see. That's not the truth," she continued. "So it's really important to us to show a woman who society has written off, and society has forgotten about.”
She may have gone through a major transformation on screen, but off screen, Lively recently made a big change as well. In October, the star chopped her signature long blonde locks into a "lob" (aka long bob), wowing photographers on the red carpet at a screening for her film, All I See is You.
Of course, Lively isn't the only celebrity who's gotten on board with this hair trend for fall.
Last month, Pippa Middleton took a cue from her older sister, Kate, by giving her locks a makeover.