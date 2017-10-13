Blake Lively Claims She Was Sexually Harassed by a Makeup Artist Who Filmed Her While She Was Sleeping

On Tuesday, Lively also spoke out in support of those women who went public with allegations that Weinstein had sexually harassed and/or assaulted them.

"The number one thing that can happen is that people who share their stories, people have to listen to them and trust them, and people have to take it seriously," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "As important as it is to remain furious about this, it's important to also say that this exists everywhere so remember to look everywhere. This isn't a single incident. This cannot happen, this should not happen, and it happens in every single industry."

Lively added, "It's important that women are furious right now. It's important that there is an uprising. It's important that we don't stand for this and that we don't focus on one or two or three or four stories, it's important that we focus on humanity in general and say, 'This is unacceptable.'"