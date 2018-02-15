Blake Lively Flaunts Her 61-Pound Weight Loss in Super Short Sweater Dress: Pic!

Blake Lively is looking better than ever.

The 30-year-old actress looked amazing in a gray sweater dress and knee-high lace-up combat boots on Wednesday while leaving her New York City hotel. Lively appeared runway ready, flaunting her long legs while throwing a furry blue coat over her shoulder.

She completed the look with a pair of statement-making earrings, and left her blonde hair down.

Prior to her leggy outing, Lively stunned at the Michael Kors Fall 2018 Collection fashion show at New York Fashion Week, rocking a show-stopping red leather trench coat and festive Christian Louboutin heels featuring a red heart. The mother of two recently revealed on Instagram that she's lost 61 pounds of pregnancy weight, after giving birth to her 1-year-old daughter, Ines, in September 2016.

ET spoke to Lively at the Michael Kors show, where she talked about her impressive weight loss.

"I just wanted to do it slow and steady, and so I did," she said. "It took me 14 months, but I felt proud, so it's important for moms to know that."

