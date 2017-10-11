Blake Lively Gets On Trend With the Lob -- See Her Chic, Shorter 'Do!
By
Lookin' good, Blake Lively!
The always stylish actress stepped out to a special screening of her latest movie, All I See Is You, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, rocking a sassy, shorter 'do.
Clad in a white blazer and matching skirt with gold stilettos, Lively kept all focus on her blond locks, which were styled into a hairstyle that gave off the impression she had cut her hair into a lob.
While we super love her long tresses, we gotta admit it... we LOVE this look on Lively!
Of course, Lively isn't the only celebrity who's gotten on board with this hair trend for fall.
Last month, Pippa Middleton took a cue from her older sister, Kate, by giving her locks a makeover. See before and after pics in the video below!