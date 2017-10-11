Fashion

Blake Lively Gets On Trend With the Lob -- See Her Chic, Shorter 'Do!

By Desiree Murphy‍
Photo: Getty Images

Lookin' good, Blake Lively!

The always stylish actress stepped out to a special screening of her latest movie, All I See Is You, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, rocking a sassy, shorter 'do.

Clad in a white blazer and matching skirt with gold stilettos, Lively kept all focus on her blond locks, which were styled into a hairstyle that gave off the impression she had cut her hair into a lob.

Photo: AP

While we super love her long tresses, we gotta admit it... we LOVE this look on Lively!

Photo: AP

Of course, Lively isn't the only celebrity who's gotten on board with this hair trend for fall.

Last month, Pippa Middleton took a cue from her older sister, Kate, by giving her locks a makeover. See before and after pics in the video below!

