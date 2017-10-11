Blake Lively Gets On Trend With the Lob -- See Her Chic, Shorter 'Do!

Lookin' good, Blake Lively!

The always stylish actress stepped out to a special screening of her latest movie, All I See Is You, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, rocking a sassy, shorter 'do.

Clad in a white blazer and matching skirt with gold stilettos, Lively kept all focus on her blond locks, which were styled into a hairstyle that gave off the impression she had cut her hair into a lob.