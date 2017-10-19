Blake Lively Goes Full Menswear, Beyonce’s Show-Stopping Gown & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week
Beyonce made us green with envy, thanks to her stunning Tidal X Brooklyn benefit concert look. Blake Lively wowed with seven jaw-dropping outfits in one day and Camila Cabello looked effortlessly cool in white overalls.
From streetwear to red carpet glamour, these are some of the stars who are slaying the fashion game. ET has all the details on the best dressed celebs this week -- and where you can get their looks!
PICS: Red Hot Red Carpet Crushes
Blake Lively
Topping the list this week is the former Gossip Girl star with her seven ravishing -- and distinctly unique -- outfit changes in one day.
Lively took risks with her wardrobe during her press day in New York on Oct. 16, which included a full-on menswear ensemble. The 30-year-old actress suited up in a checkered Ralph Lauren Collection Glen Plaid wool coat worth $3,490, a $1,990 blazer and $990 pants. She styled the look with a striped Brunello Cucinelli tie over a white Aritzia button-down, oxblood military-inspired Valentino boots retailing for $1,745 and a chocolate crocodile Michael Kors Collection bag worth $18,000!
RELATED: Blake Lively Rocks Five Super Fashionable Outfits During One Day in New York City
Jaime King
The former Hart of Dixie star twirled for the cameras in her ballerina-inspired black tulle Elie Saab gown at Elle’s 24th Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.
The 38-year-old blonde beauty completed her sweet look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels from the Spring 2018 collection, soft makeup and curls.
Margot Robbie
Another stylish bombshell at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration was Robbie. The 27-year-old actress looked stunning in a black Calvin Klein silk-crepe slip dress with cut outs, which she wore with jeweled suede ankle strap Calvin Klein heels, retailing for $1,495.
When chatting with ET on the red carpet, Jennifer Lawrence even praised the Suicide Squad star for her incredible attire. "Margot Robbie is so pretty that I think I should go home," Lawrence gushed.
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Jokes Margot Robbie's Beauty Sent Her Into a 'Wave of Depression'
Kristen Stewart
The 27-year-old actress donned an edgy look for Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood event.
The Personal Shopper star showed some skin in a black For Love & Lemons Karina lace triangle bra, which will be up on the site in the next few weeks and retails for $117. Stewart wore a burgundy-and-orange floral print Antonio Berardi blazer with sheer mesh shoulders and back and matching trousers totaling $2,814 and $765 Giuseppe Zanotti black heels. Her short, slicked-back hair and smokey makeup, completed her rock 'n roll vibe.
Camila Cabello
The “Havana” singer looked très chic strolling through the streets of Paris, France, on Oct. 16. Cabello rocked a white jumpsuit with a front tie and short sleeves with ruffles details from Blumarine’s Resort 2018 Collection.
The 20-year-old artist outfitted the look with white Gianvito Rossi pumps, a $160 pink baker boy cap by Ruslan Baginskiy, jewelry by APM Monaco and rose-colored Linda Farrow aviators.
Beyonce
Bow down! Queen Bey dazzled in her best post-baby look yet at the Tidal X Brooklyn benefit concert on Oct. 17 in Brooklyn, New York.
The "Formation" singer was elegantly dressed in a custom-made emerald green Walter Mendez dress with a high slit. She accessorized with a plum-colored fur stole, a blingin’ $4,995 limited-edition Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber clutch that resembles a roll of $100 bills and is made of 10,263 Swarovski crystals, Christian Louboutin heels, which retail for $695, and over $5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewelz jewelry. Slay all day!
WATCH: Beyonce Dazzles in Best Post-Baby Look Yet: See Her Emerald Green Gown at a Tidal Event!
Gabrielle Union
The 44-year-old actress also had a full week of fashion-forward ensembles while promoting her new book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, in New York. Among her sensational looks was the birds of paradise print Stella McCartney button-up shirt with matching trousers she wore on Oct. 17. Union played up the fun outfit with white Gabriela Hearst platforms, a tan Danse Lente bag and an Invicta watch.
Selena Gomez
The "Fetish" singer looked easy breezy while out in New York City on Oct. 18. Looking casually cool, Gomez sported a now-sold out $204 powder blue floral Rouje dress, which she paired with white Puma basket platform strap sneakers once retailed at $110, round sunglasses and her own Selena Grace Coach bag in colorblock mixed leathers worth $395.
Backstreet Boys
Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and A.J. McLean looked dapper at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 18. Each expressing their individual style with their suits, the Backstreet Boys donned a fashionable palette of burgundy, navy and black, showing that the boy band has still got it going on!
The singers told ET's Sophie Schillaci at the event that they're currently working on a new album and have about seven tracks recorded. They also hope to once again collaborate with Florida Georgia Line.
"We have an album we're working on right now, so we may ask those guys to return the favor," Richardson shared. "Top of the year, we want to have a single out... So we're going to have an album, we're also going to tour, we're also going to continue our Vegas residency."
EXCLUSIVE: Backstreet Boys Talk Drunken Dance Nights and Possible Collabs With Diplo and The Chainsmokers
Zendaya
The 21-year-old actress looked like a dream and exuded elegance at the H&M x Erdem collection runway show and party at The Ebell Club on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Dressed head-to-toe in the soon-to-be-released pieces, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star looked ravishing in this chic ensemble -- that won’t break the bank!
Zendaya's black with floral detailing full skirt is worth $199, the powder blue cropped sweater costs $99 and the blue bow tie with pearls earrings are $39.99. The entire collection arrives in stores on Nov. 2.
For more fashion-forward stars we've spotted this month, click below!