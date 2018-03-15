Blake Lively Joyfully Poses With Disney Princesses, Offers to Play 'the Beast': Pics!

Blake Lively is living it up at Disneyland!

On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress shared a few photos of herself on Instagram Stories, clearly enjoying herself at the happiest place on Earth. In one hilarious photo, Blake posed with three Disney princesses -- Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Snow White and Cinderella -- and offered up her services to the theme park.

"Disneyland this is my official submission," she wrote alongside the cute snap. "Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be The Beast. Your move ... "

In another photo, Blake and her older sister, actress Robyn Lively, hold hands while riding a roller coaster.

"Disneyland, can I please move in? Thanks," the Shallows actress joked.

The Lively sisters have been spending plenty of quality time together recently. On Tuesday, the two attended the Lorraine Schwartz Eye Bangles Collection launch at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, alongside their mother, Elaine. While at the event, Robyn gave ET an update on Blake following her on-set injury.

In December, Blake hurt her hand while filming The Rhythm Section, and a month later it was reported that production on the British-American spy thriller had been suspended indefinitely. On Tuesday night, Blake was sporting a black bandage on her right hand.

"She's all right," Robyn said of her younger sister. "She's doing amazing."

