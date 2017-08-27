Blake Lively Looks Gorgeous Celebrating 30th Birthday With Gal Pals, Including Anna Kendrick: Pics!
Happy birthday, Blake Lively!
The gorgeous actress celebrated turning the big 3-0 on Saturday with a birthday dinner with friends, including Anna Kendrick and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.
In a post on Instagram, the star joked, "My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late."
She also shared a close-up shot with Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg, another jewelry designer and close friend.
Sandberg shared a pic of Lively with a birthday cake on her official page, with the caption, "Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey 🎂🍪🍫🍭🍩🍦🎂🎉 You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies 😊⭐️💛😍🤗💋✨💥I ❤️U so much lil sis."
Friends and family were sharing the love for the Age of Adaline star's birthday all weekend. Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, shared a sweet and hilarious birthday message on his Instagram, cropping her out of the photo with the note, "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife."
As silly as his reputation is on social media, Reynolds told ET last month that he occasionally reads his posts to his wife before sharing them. Hopefully, she approved on this one.
