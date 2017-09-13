Blake Lively Poses With Kermit and Miss Piggy for 'Love' Magazine: See the Cute Pics!
Careful, Ryan Reynolds! Blake Lively has a new man in her life. The 30-year-old actress posed with Kermit the frog on the new cover of Love magazine.
MORE: Blake Lively Looks Gorgeous Celebrating 30th Birthday With Gal Pals, Including Anna Kendrick: Pics!
“The lovers, the dreamers and me,” Lively captioned the cover on Instagram.
In the cover image, The Shallows star is wearing a yellow fur coat while Kermit is rocking a white and green coat of his own.
Lively also posed with the Miss Piggy in another shot.
WATCH: Blake Lively Hilariously 'Edits' America Ferrera Into 'Traveling Pants' Reunion -- See the Pic!
“Eat it, Peppa,” Lively quipped on Instagram, holding hands with Miss Piggy.
Lively recently teamed up with some other close pals – her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars! See their adorable reunion below: