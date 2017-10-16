Blake Lively Quotes Gwen Stefani's 'Hollaback Girl' While Rocking Banana Yellow Look

If you're looking to dress up as a stylish banana this Halloween, Blake Lively has the costume for you!

The 30-year-old actress made Monday morning in New York City all the brighter when she hit the streets in an all-yellow outfit. Excited to rock the look, Lively shared several photos on Instagram of the Brandon Maxwell tunic top and flare pant that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewel accessories and Charlotte Olympia shoes.

In one caption, the All I See Is You star quoted Gwen Stefani's 2004 hit song, "Hollaback Girl," writing: "b. A. n. A. n. A. S."