Blake Lively Quotes Gwen Stefani's 'Hollaback Girl' While Rocking Banana Yellow Look
If you're looking to dress up as a stylish banana this Halloween, Blake Lively has the costume for you!
The 30-year-old actress made Monday morning in New York City all the brighter when she hit the streets in an all-yellow outfit. Excited to rock the look, Lively shared several photos on Instagram of the Brandon Maxwell tunic top and flare pant that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewel accessories and Charlotte Olympia shoes.
In one caption, the All I See Is You star quoted Gwen Stefani's 2004 hit song, "Hollaback Girl," writing: "b. A. n. A. n. A. S."
MORE: Blake Lively Claims She Was Sexually Harassed by a Makeup Artist Who Filmed Her While She Was Sleeping
In addition to her fashion credits, Lively also praised her glam squad, writing: "Thanking my lucky stars today for @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @enamelle @sloaney_77 💛 10 years strong with these amazing people."
PHOTOS: Blake Lively Rocks Trendy Lob -- See Her Chic, Shorter 'Do!
While Lively seems to have the final say on what she shares on social media, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, admitted to ET in July that he likes to run tweets by the wife before posting.
"Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or [with] advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects," the 40-year-old father of two said of his Twitter practices. "Otherwise it's mostly stuff done on, like, an airplane, flying somewhere."
Check out more of our exclusive chat with Lively's guy: