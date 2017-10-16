Blake Lively Rocks Five Super Fashionable Outfits During One Day in New York City
Do you think she borrowed Superman's phone booth for this?
Blake Lively didn't step out in just one fashionable outfit while making the rounds in New York City on Monday to promote her new film, All I See Is You -- she rocked five outfits before the sun even set.
The style icon kicked off her morning at Good Morning America, where she rocked head-to-toe canary yellow in a daring move that even Big Bird would bow down to.
The '70s-inspired Brandon Maxwell ensemble included a turtleneck top with bell sleeves, belt, and long bell-bottoms, which she accessorized with gold and gem rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira, crystal triangle earrings and gold patterned Charlotte Olympia pumps. She completed her look with a half-up bouncy 'do, nude lips and dark nails.
Lively let her hair down after the taping, slipping into a strapless black-and-white Oscar de la Renta maxi-dress complete with floral embroidery and sequins. She switched out a few of her rings for even more crystal-lined retro ones.
We're pretty stoked that the 30-year-old actress documented the details of a few of her looks on Instagram, because we are all about staring at the close-up of her killer snakeskin-print Christian Louboutin heels. Seriously, look at these adorable leopard-print bows that should not work on such busy shoes but totally do:
From there, the mom of two wowed in a houndstooth pantsuit with a plunging neckline and chain belt, which she paired with a very cool black dice-shaped clutch, all by Chanel. For this look, she pulled her hair back in a half updo of loose Old Hollywood waves and added a pink pout, plus she added a few silver jewels and metallic pumps for good measure.
The blonde bombshell then went from super girly to full-on menswear, doubling down on this checkered Ralph Lauren suit by pairing it with a long, perfectly matching coat. Even her add-ons fit the theme: a striped tie over a white button-down, oxblood military-inspired boots and a chocolate crocodile Michael Kors Collection bag. And, yes, she's even got pocket squares in both coats. Talk about attention to detail!
Finally, Lively rounded out her day by layering up, topping a cobalt blue wrapdress with a long maroon leather jacket, which she paired with tassel earrings, a basket-woven tan-and-brick red handbag and a major pair of floral knee-high boots.
And to think, most of us find it annoying to just change clothes for yoga class...
