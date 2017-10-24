Blake Lively Says Daughter Ines is Already a 'Little Foodie': 'I Want a Chef Baby'

“What’s crazy is my 2-and-a-half-year-old, she wakes up at night and she’s the baby, basically,” Lively said. “My little one, oh she’s just so divine. She came out of the womb a little foodie.”

The 30-year-old actress said she and Reynolds joke about Ines’ love for food. “We’re always like, ‘What’s your signature special,’ because she’s always reaching for anything.”

But Lively is nothing if not encouraging of her daughter’s finer tastes. “I’m like a parent of an Olympian except I want a chef baby,” she joked.