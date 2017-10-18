Blake Lively Says Husband Ryan Reynolds Gets to Play 'A**holes' in Movies While She Has to Be 'Likable'

Blake Lively knows her gender can sometimes limit the roles she can play.

The All I See Is You star sat down for Vanity Fair's "The Limelight" podcast, where she illustrated the inherent sexism in Hollywood casting by pointing out the parts her husband can do vs. the "likability" she and other women have to maintain.

“I mean, my husband plays a**holes [but], you go, ‘He’s so charming.’ Because he is likable . . . or you look at Harrison Ford as Han Solo and he’s like, ‘Get over here, sweetheart,’ and you just sort of [think], ‘Whoo, it’s so exciting and romantic and titillating.’ It’s because he’s charming and he’s loving and he’s not some sexist a**hole," the 30-year-old actress reasoned. "But, you don’t see that and think, ‘Oh, that guy’s not likable.’"

"But you would read on a page and you just know, 'Oh, it’s a man, he’ll be charming,'" she added. But if you read that on a page as a woman, they would never let you say that line because the note would always be, 'Oh, you just have to make sure she’s likable.'"