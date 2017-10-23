Blake Lively Shares Hilarious Birthday Message to Husband Ryan Reynolds ... Using Ryan Gosling!
Who doesn’t want a birthday wish from Ryan Gosling?
Blake Lively took to Instagram on Monday to wish her husband, Ryan Reynolds, a happy 41st birthday, and she enlisted another hunky Ryan for help -- Mr. Gosling himself.
The Gossip Girl star cropped a photo of the two Ryans posing together, keeping the focus on Gosling, and captioned the pic, “Happy birthday, baby.”
The message was a hit with fans, who commented how much they loved the “amazing” tribute.
Fans also declared Lively the “winner” of the couple’s hilarious birthday post exchanges -- referring to Reynolds' post for Lively’s 30th in August, in which he hilariously cropped most of her body out of a red carpet photo of the couple.
Happy birthday, Ryan!
See more on the fun couple in the video below.