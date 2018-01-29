Blake Lively's Movie Shuts Down Production Indefinitely Following Her Hand Injury

The Rhythm Section, which was set to star Blake Lively, is suffering yet another setback.

Following the 30-year-old actress' stunt-related hand injury in December, the film temporarily halted production while Lively took time to heal. The British-American spy thriller recently resumed filming in New York, but sources close to the situation tell The Hollywood Reporter that shooting has now been suspended indefinitely with camera crews being told to find work elsewhere. Reportedly, Lively's initially hand surgery did not go as anticipated, and a second surgery will be needed with additional recovery time.

The former Gossip Girl posted a photo from the set as recently as last week, which featured her in full character, wearing a flowing red wig while her splint was concealed in a black glove.

It is unclear when production for The Rhythm Section will resume, or if its release date of February 22, 2019, will be delayed.

The action film, which co-stars Jude Law, is rumored to boast a production budget of $50 million, and is being produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions, the same company behind the James Bond franchise.

Watch the video below for more on the mother of two's changing Rhythm Section looks.

