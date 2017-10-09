Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Take Their Feud to the 'Next Level' While Battling Over Contestants on 'The Voice'

After fellow coach Jennifer Hudson said she would leave it to the boys to fight over Drummond, Levine then pleaded his case.

“I just felt connected to you right away, so I turned around and then I was mad because this nitwit turned around too,” he said. “But it’s an old school battle and we’re going to fight over you. Hopefully you realize I clearly am the one for you to work with.”

“I’m clearly in the lane of more traditional country music,” Shelton argued. “I know you’re a Nashville guy. It’s an interesting community and I love the fact that there’s different genres coming there and coming out of there.”

While Levine continued to point out his musical strengths, it was Shelton for the win, much to the joy of Drummond’s mom -- a Shelton fangirl.