Blake Shelton and Adam Levine Hilariously Try (and Fail) to Play Nice in 'Real Housewives' Spoof (Exclusive)
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's rivalry lives on in their 13th season on The Voice. In a hilarious new clip obtained exclusively by ET, all four coaches spoof Bravo's Real Housewives franchise with The Real Coaches of The Voice.
In this week's episode, Shelton and Levine attempt to let bygones be bygones and turn over a friendly new leaf with each other. Spoiler alert: it doesn't last long.
"The beginning of the blind auditions, Adam and I made a pact that we were gonna try to get along," Shelton explains to the camera. "Be respectful of each other, actually even be kind to each other."
Kelly Clarkson on Why She's Loving Jennifer Hudson on 'The Voice'
Levine calls the new dynamic "a breath of fresh air," but admits, "I'm pretty sure it won't last."
After exchanging numerous compliments and congratulations from across their red chairs, Miley Cyrus has had just about enough.
"I think there's something weird going on with this Adam and Blake thing," she says. "I don't buy it."
Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson suspects that Shelton may have ulterior motives.
"Blake always has a plan," she says suspiciously.
See how it all unfolds in the video above.
