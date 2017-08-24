Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Still Very Happy & 'Committed to One Another' After Nearly 2 Years
After almost two years, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still going strong.
Amid conflicting tabloid articles claiming the couple are getting married or facing tension in their relationship, a source close to Shelton tells ET that the lovebirds are still very happy together, and are taking things slow.
"It's really been smooth sailing for them," the source says, adding, "They don't talk about getting married, but they talk like they are going to be together forever. They are very committed to one another and their life together."
According to the source, "Gwen's kids love Blake. They think he's really cool and he's made such an effort over the last two years to really be able to relate to them and sign on to projects he knows they'll be impressed by."
Stefani's three sons -- 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale -- have really gotten a chance to bond with the longtime Voice coach since Stefani and Shelton began dating in November 2015.
The country crooner has taken his lady love and her adorable kids on fishing trips at his summer home in Oklahoma, they've hung out at awards shows and they've all celebrated quite a few birthdays together.
