Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Want to Have a Baby Together, Source Says (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are stronger than ever.
A source close to the 41-year-old country singer tells ET that the happy couple will get married one day.
“They are very committed to one another and this is a forever thing,” the source said. “However, more important to them right now is having a baby together.”
“Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child,” the source continued. “Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen's kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.”
ET caught up with Shelton earlier this month, where he played coy about fatherhood, but admitted that working on The Voice sparked his paternal instinct early on.
"I never thought in a million years when I signed on to do that show that I would ever be so defensive when it comes to reading a blog or critique about one of my artists,” he told ET. “[In the] first season or two, I couldn't help it. I would just lose my mind when I would see someone picking on a kid, you know."
Shelton also talked about his recent trip to Oklahoma with Stefani, her kids and her whole family for the grand opening of his new restaurant, Ole Red.
"It's been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this -- out in the country," Shelton said. "They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I'm talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There's times when we've had holiday gatherings, and I'm talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side."
"We have so much fun," he continued, joking: "I don't think you should be able to have that much fun. It's probably not legal in California."
