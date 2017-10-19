Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Want to Have a Baby Together, Source Says (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are stronger than ever.

A source close to the 41-year-old country singer tells ET that the happy couple will get married one day.

“They are very committed to one another and this is a forever thing,” the source said. “However, more important to them right now is having a baby together.”

“Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child,” the source continued. “Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen's kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.”