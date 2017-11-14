Blake Shelton Announced as People's Sexiest Man Alive -- See His Smokin' Hot Cover!

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton reveals in his People cover story. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

According to the "Came Here to Forget" singer, however, it was his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, who really convinced him to embrace his new title.

"She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,'” he said.

Shelton and Stefani couldn't be a more supportive couple. See more on the pair in the video below.