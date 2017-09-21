Blake Shelton Announces New Album: Get the Details on 'Texoma Shore'
Blake Shelton's next album is coming in hot!
The country crooner announced the title and release date for his 11th studio album on Thursday, which will feature his latest single, "I'll Name the Dogs."
Texoma Shore will hit shelves on Nov. 3, with pre-order beginning on Friday.
"YEEHAWW who's ready for some more new music??!!" Shelton posted on Instagram, sharing an image of the album cover.
"Lake Texoma has always been a place of great memories, new and old," Shelton said in a press release announcing the project. "I literally recorded this album on its shore so it’s full circle for me to take the love of this place and my love of country music."
Back in May, Shelton teased his upcoming If I'm Honest follow-up in an interview with ET, doubling down on a long-running joke that each album he releases could be his last.
"The last album I made, I said that was my last," he quipped. "This album that I'm making is probably going to be my last album, and so I really got to decide what I want to do."
(Spoiler alert: We don't believe him.)
Jokes aside, Shelton did admit that he was hoping to get back in the studio with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The pair previously co-wrote and sang together on the 2016 duet, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."
No word yet on whether another collaboration will be featured on Shelton's next album, but the real-life couple are singing together again on the title track of Stefani's upcoming holiday offering, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, out Oct. 6.
Stefani and Shelton both announced their forthcoming albums on Thursday, just days ahead of The Voice premiere on NBC. The reality show where they met returns on Monday, Sept. 25, with Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson coaching.
