Blake Shelton Announces New Album: Get the Details on 'Texoma Shore'

Blake Shelton's next album is coming in hot!

The country crooner announced the title and release date for his 11th studio album on Thursday, which will feature his latest single, "I'll Name the Dogs."

Texoma Shore will hit shelves on Nov. 3, with pre-order beginning on Friday.

"YEEHAWW who's ready for some more new music??!!" Shelton posted on Instagram, sharing an image of the album cover.