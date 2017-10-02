Blake Shelton on Bringing Gwen Stefani's Family Home to Oklahoma: 'It's Been a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)

One big happy family!

Blake Shelton is opening up about bringing girlfriend Gwen Stefani, her kids and her whole family home to Oklahoma -- including during last week's grand opening of his new restaurant, Ole Red.

"It's been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this -- out in the country," Shelton told ET on Friday. "They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I'm talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There's times when we've had holiday gatherings, and I'm talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side."

"We have so much fun," he continued, joking: "I don't think you should be able to have that much fun. It's probably not legal in California."