Blake Shelton Calls Alicia Keys His 'Arch Enemy' in Hilarious Birthday Shout-Out (Exclusive)

Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys!

The 15-time GRAMMY winner turns 37 on Jan. 25 and to celebrate, her fellow coaches on The Voice recorded their sweet (and sassy) wishes for the new season ahead.

"I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday," Blake Shelton began his tribute, obtained exclusively by ET. "I'm so glad you're here. I still stand by what I say -- you're the worst coach we've ever had on The Voice."

Later, he turns things around in an adorable way.

"Even though you're my arch enemy on the show, you're one of my favorite people in the world," he said. "I love you."

See what else Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine had to say in the player above, and tune in to season 14 of The Voice on Feb. 26 on NBC.

ET was with Keys earlier this month and she and celebrity adviser Shawn Mendesprepped Team AK for the battle rounds. Keys opened up about why her contestants are stronger than ever this season, and even called Shelton a "secret villain." See what she said below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys Jokes That Blake Shelton Turns Into a 'Secret Villain' on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Alicia Keys Teams With Shawn Mendes as 'The Voice' Season 14 Adviser (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton Attempts to Teach Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston How to Drive -- See the Epic Fail!