Blake Shelton Eats Caramel-Covered Onions While Jimmy Fallon Covers His Song ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’

Look out, Justin Timberlake, Blake Shelton and Jimmy Fallon’s hysterical bromance is one for the ages! The two have had lots of fun together already (remember when Blake tried sushi for the first time?) and on Monday night, the laughs kept coming.

The 41-year-old country crooner stopped by The Tonight Show to promote his new album Texoma Shore and host Fallon couldn’t help but poke fun at him.

“How far are you from the shore?” Fallon asked, holding up Shelton’s pensive album cover and laughing.

“I’m not going to give you the location of my damn house,” the country star declared.