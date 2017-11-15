Blake Shelton Is Feeling Seriously Sexy Thanks to His New Title: See His Hilarious Tweets!
It’s safe to say that Blake Shelton is feeling pretty sexy these days. The 41-year-old country crooner was officially named this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine and clearly he’s taking the honor seriously.
When first announcing the cover, Shelton tweeted, “Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful.”
The pride continued throughout the evening as Shelton treated fans to some “sexy” antics.
“I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful,” he wrote. “I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful.”
“I have the hiccups… And they sound so sexy. #don’thatemebecauseimbeautiful,” he continued.
Shelton also took a moment to thank one of his biggest fans – Hoda Kotb. The Today show co-host has named Shelton as her celebrity crush for years, even dressing up as him for the show’s Halloween episode this year.
“The power of @hodakotb.. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful,” Shelton tweeted in response to Kotb’s excited reaction to the news.
He also got his own emoji for the occasion. One person who probably isn’t as excited for Shelton’s award – his Voice co-star Adam Levine.
“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton gushed to People. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”
