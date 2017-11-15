Blake Shelton Is Feeling Seriously Sexy Thanks to His New Title: See His Hilarious Tweets!
It’s safe to say that Blake Shelton is feeling pretty sexy these days.
The 41-year-old country crooner was officially named this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine and is clearly taking the honor seriously.
When first announcing the cover, Shelton tweeted, “Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful.”
The pride continued throughout the evening as Shelton treated fans to some “sexy” antics.
“I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful,” the 41-year-old singer quipped. “I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful.”
“I have the hiccups… And they sound so sexy. #don’thatemebecauseimbeautiful,” he continued.
Shelton also took a moment to thank one of his biggest fans – Hoda Kotb. The Today show co-host has named Shelton as her celebrity crush for years, even dressing up as him for the show’s Halloween episode this year.
“The power of @hodakotb.. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful,” Shelton tweeted in response to Kotb’s excited reaction to the news.
He also got his own emoji for the occasion. There is one person who probably isn’t as excited for Shelton’s award -- fellow Voice mentor Adam Levine.
“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton joked to People. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”
