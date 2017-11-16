Blake Shelton Gloats Over 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title, Says He Was 'Fat and Ugly' Most of His Life
Blake Shelton is more than enjoying his new sex symbol status.
The 41-year-old country star recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday, when he hilariously bragged about being chosen asPeople magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" this year.
"I mean, you can't be the sexiest man alive ... unless you're the sexiest man alive," he joked. "I said this in the magazine when I did my interview for 'Sexiest Man Alive,' that I had been fat and ugly my whole life, and if only for one year, I get to be sexy, I am going to milk this for everything that it's worth."
Shelton also joked that his fellow Voice coach, Adam Levine -- who was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013 -- isn't too thrilled at having to share the honor.
"Because he's like, the good looking guy on The Voice anyway, but Adam is not happy because he was the only sexy guy on the panel until this new law of the land was enforced by People magazine," he quipped.
As for his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, Shelton cracked that she'll now have to get used to sharing all of the attention she gets with him.
"You know, I feel bad for her because she has been in the spotlight, and this symbol of beauty, and now this," he explained, gesturing to his body. "You know what, it's going to be humbling for her but I think she's got a big enough heart. She can do it."
Later, Shelton laughed at old photos of himself DeGeneres shared, in which he sports an epic mullet.
"Let's bring it back!" he excitedly suggested as DeGeneres showed her own throwback picture of herself rocking a mullet. "With this new power that has been bestowed upon me, I can bring the mullet back, which makes it OK for any of you to have one."
ET recently spoke to Stefani, who's clearly loving her beau's new title.
"I heard that he might be the 'Sexiest Man Alive,' and I was like, 'Let me think about this.' That makes me look pretty rad," she noted. "If it happens, OK. That would be cool, really cool."
