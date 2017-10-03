Blake Shelton Pleads for Gwen Stefani to ‘Never Break My Heart’ in Cute Birthday Post

The couple cuteness continues with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!

As Stefani celebrated her 48th birthday on Tuesday, Shelton took to Twitter to share his love for the blonde beauty.

“Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!,” the Voice coach wrote. ”Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!”

The sweet tweet was accompanied by a clip of Stefani mouthing the words, “I love you, Blake,” to him during an episode of The Voice.