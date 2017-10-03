Blake Shelton Pleads for Gwen Stefani to ‘Never Break My Heart’ in Cute Birthday Post
The couple cuteness continues with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!
As Stefani celebrated her 48th birthday on Tuesday, Shelton took to Twitter to share his love for the blonde beauty.
“Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!,” the Voice coach wrote. ”Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!”
The sweet tweet was accompanied by a clip of Stefani mouthing the words, “I love you, Blake,” to him during an episode of The Voice.
Stefani then retweeted the message, adding a note thanking Shelton, 41, for the impact he has had in her life.
“@blakeshelton thanku for saving my life gx ," the singer wrote.
Shelton recently opened up to ET about how special it was to bring Stefani and her entire family to Oklahoma for the opening of his new restaurant, Ole Red, last week.
"It's been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this -- out in the country," Shelton said. "They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I'm talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There's times when we've had holiday gatherings, and I'm talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side."
