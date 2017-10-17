Blake Shelton Reveals Kelly Clarkson's NSFW Advice on Their Duet of Her Hit 'Don't You Wanna Stay'

"We did it a bunch of times. The first time we did it, after I got done with my show, I was like 'Oh my god! People freaked out. That was so cool!' And she was like, 'Eh, it was good,'" he recounted. "There was like three times that she came out and people like, lost their minds. They didn't know Kelly Clarkson was there. They actually got their money's worth."

Later, Clarkson was headlining a concert in L.A. and she asked Shelton to come out and perform the duet at her show. Shelton said he figured he "owed her one," so he came out and sang with her.