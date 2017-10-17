Blake Shelton Reveals Kelly Clarkson's NSFW Advice on Their Duet of Her Hit 'Don't You Wanna Stay'
Kelly Clarkson will soon be sitting in a coach's seat on the upcoming season of The Voice, and her future co-star Blake Shelton says he's had some experience getting coached by the celebrated singer.
The country crooner introduced Clarkson at Variety's Power of Women luncheon in Los Angeles on Friday, recalling a time several years ago when the two of them performed a duet of her hit song "Don't You Wanna Stay," which Clarkson originally recorded with Jason Aldean.
"Kelly used to come out to my concerts every now and then, and hang out, and we decided [to do] that song," Shelton shared with the audience at the event, inside the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.
Shelton recalled that he'd perform Aldean's part of the song then Clarkson would "come out and surprise everybody, and it'd be awesome.'"
WATCH: Miley Cyrus Excited Jennifer Hudson & Kelly Clarkson Are Joining 'The Voice,' Says Dad Billy Ray Is Her Mentor
"We did it a bunch of times. The first time we did it, after I got done with my show, I was like 'Oh my god! People freaked out. That was so cool!' And she was like, 'Eh, it was good,'" he recounted. "There was like three times that she came out and people like, lost their minds. They didn't know Kelly Clarkson was there. They actually got their money's worth."
Later, Clarkson was headlining a concert in L.A. and she asked Shelton to come out and perform the duet at her show. Shelton said he figured he "owed her one," so he came out and sang with her.
WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson Are Big Fans of Blake Shelton's 'Amazing' New Single
"After her show, I said, 'What do you think? That was cool right?' And she goes, 'Well… you know…'," Shelton said, recalling her hesitation. "I mean, I know I'm a limited singer at best, but I was like, 'Man, I thought I was hittin' the notes.' [Then] she looked at me and she goes, 'I want you to sing the song like we've been f**kin'!'"
A bashful Shelton smiled as the audience laughed, and then offered a bit of advice to Clarkson: "I don't think that's probably how she should approach coaching [during] season 14 of The Voice."
For more on Clarkson joining the hit singing competition series, check out the video below.