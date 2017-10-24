Blake Shelton Totally Wrote in a Sweet Gwen Stefani Reference on One Song on 'Texoma Shore'

Blake Shelton is giving Gwen Stefani a sweet shout-out on his new album.

With Texoma Shore set for release on Nov. 3, the country singer has officially unveiled the album's track list, featuring one song called "Turnin' Me On," which Shelton co-wrote with Jessi Alexander and Josh Osborne. The sultry track is about exactly what you'd think it'd be about, featuring one line that appears to be a direct reference to Stefani's iconic red pout.

"Knows how to set me on fire, she's always holdin' the match. And when my body's beside hers, there ain't no turnin' back," Shelton croons. "She's Revlon red in the blackest night, lighting up the room in the world just like she's turnin' me on."

Stefani, of course, has been a longtime brand ambassador for Revlon cosmetics -- and an even longer advocate for a bold red lip. (Subtle, Blake!)