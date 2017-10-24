Blake Shelton Totally Wrote in a Sweet Gwen Stefani Reference on One Song on 'Texoma Shore'
Blake Shelton is giving Gwen Stefani a sweet shout-out on his new album.
With Texoma Shore set for release on Nov. 3, the country singer has officially unveiled the album's track list, featuring one song called "Turnin' Me On," which Shelton co-wrote with Jessi Alexander and Josh Osborne. The sultry track is about exactly what you'd think it'd be about, featuring one line that appears to be a direct reference to Stefani's iconic red pout.
"Knows how to set me on fire, she's always holdin' the match. And when my body's beside hers, there ain't no turnin' back," Shelton croons. "She's Revlon red in the blackest night, lighting up the room in the world just like she's turnin' me on."
Stefani, of course, has been a longtime brand ambassador for Revlon cosmetics -- and an even longer advocate for a bold red lip. (Subtle, Blake!)
Earlier in the song, Shelton sings about a lover who knows exactly how to push the right buttons. Take a peek at a sampling of the lyrics below.
Her kisses taste like whiskey
Burning through my veins
She don't know how to miss me
She hits right where she aims
Baby's got my number and she's calling me up
Knows what she's doing with a single touch
She's turnin' me on, turnin' me on
Pushing my buttons like it ain't no thang
If I'm what she wants, she gets what she wants
The neon's buzzin' when she pulls that string
Turnin' me on like it's her job
Sometimes I think she must get off on
Turnin' me on, turnin' me on
While 2016's If I'm Honest was a deeply personal project for Shelton, the 41-year-old recently told ET not to expect him to spill much more tea this time around.
"I don’t think this one’s as personal," he said last month at the grand opening of his Tishomingo, Oklahoma, eatery, Ole Red. "There’s a song or two on there that are directly personal, but, you know, for the most part I just made an album that feels how I feel now -- that’s just happy and go with the flow. That’s kinda how the album feels when you listen to it. There might be one or two songs that kind of feel like, you know, I lost my dog and my wife, but it’s really just more about an overall feel."
The album includes songs penned by hitmakers Craig Wiseman, Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip and more. See the complete track list, below.
Texoma Shore Track Listing:
1. I’ll Name The Dogs (Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip, Josh Thompson)
2. At The House (Jamie Moore, Craig Wiseman)
3. Beside You Babe (Abe Stoklasa, Mark Trussell)
4. Why Me (Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson, Ross Copperman)
5. Money (Craig Wiseman, James Bailey, Ryan Ogren)
6. Turnin’ Me On (Blake Shelton, Jessi Alexander, Josh Osborne)
7. The Wave (Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman)
8. Got The T-Shirt (Matt Jenkins, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill)
9. Hangover Due (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem)
10. When The Wine Wears Off (Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman)
11. I Lived It (Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman)
Produced by Scott Hendricks
