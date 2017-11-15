Blake Shelton's Journey to Sexiest Man Alive: From Pageant Kid to the Mullet and Beyond
Even the Sexiest Man Alive had an awkward phase.
Blake Shelton may be on top of his game this year, scoring the coveted title from People magazine just after topping the charts with his sixth career No. 1 country album, Texoma Shore. Girlfriend Gwen Stefani had plenty to say about Shelton's new status, joining the ranks of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, Channing Tatum, David Beckham and yes, even The Voice frenemy Adam Levine.
"What defines sexy?" she mused in an interview with ET on Tuesday. "I think somebody that is humble, kind, down to earth, talented, on the top of their game, should I keep going?"
Shelton may be all of those things -- but "humble" seems to be taking a back seat for the time being. Just take a look at some of his recent tweets, all accentuated with the hashtag, "#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful."
In honor of Shelton's new role, let's take a sexy walk down memory lane to relive some of his biggest fashion and beauty moments over the years.
Kicking things off: the pageant boy! In a 2015 interview with ET, Shelton hilariously opened up about competing in pageants as a kid, while pal Brad Paisley couldn’t help but tease him about it. Watch the video below to see a clip of baby Blake in action.
Cut to 2001, when Shelton burst on to the country scene with his self-titled debut album and the hit single, "Austin," captivating audiences with not only his voice, but his perfectly coiffed mullet and sideburns, too.
Shelton kept those luscious locks in peak form for several years, all the way through his The Dreamer and Blake Shelton's Barn & Grill eras.
Shelton opted to lighten up in 2005 with a little trim, followed by a more significant chop -- letting his neck see the sun! -- in 2006. Meanwhile, Shelton's signature look continues to include a cowboy hat, red carpet denim and camo accents.
By 2007, Shelton began to introduce baseball caps and classic black blazers into his wardrobe... all while showing off his silly side.
But it wasn't until Pure BS and Startin' Fires that Shelton's sexy side really began to show itself.
The rest is history! Shelton was asked to join the Grand Ole Opry in 2010 and the following year, his fame exploded as a coach on NBC's The Voice.
Just this year, the 41-year-old added "fashionisto" to his resume, lending his name to a new clothing line at Macy's and his face to a pair of custom shoes!
Here's lookin' at you, sexy Shelton! Cheers!