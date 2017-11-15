Blake Shelton's Journey to Sexiest Man Alive: From Pageant Kid to the Mullet and Beyond

Even the Sexiest Man Alive had an awkward phase.

Blake Shelton may be on top of his game this year, scoring the coveted title from People magazine just after topping the charts with his sixth career No. 1 country album, Texoma Shore. Girlfriend Gwen Stefani had plenty to say about Shelton's new status, joining the ranks of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, Channing Tatum, David Beckham and yes, even The Voice frenemy Adam Levine.

"What defines sexy?" she mused in an interview with ET on Tuesday. "I think somebody that is humble, kind, down to earth, talented, on the top of their game, should I keep going?"

Shelton may be all of those things -- but "humble" seems to be taking a back seat for the time being. Just take a look at some of his recent tweets, all accentuated with the hashtag, "#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful."