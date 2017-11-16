'Blindspot' Boss Breaks Down Jane's Stunning Revelation and Roman's Sexy New Romance (Exclusive)

How does this new revelation shift her thinking? How does it change her perspective on her place in life?

It will definitely change Jane. Initially, Weller is a rock for her. This is why you’re in relationships. When you find out stressful information, you have someone to process it with and she definitely does that. It gets very complicated very quickly. It’s going to provide a lot of fodder.

Meanwhile, Roman takes on a new identity, Tom Jakeman. Is this going to be a longer play for him? He seems very invested in slipping into this character’s shoes for a while.

Absolutely. That’s a huge part of the show this year and what’s also really fun about it is, for the first time on Blindspot -- and this says so much about Luke -- we’re really running the bad guy story in parallel to the good guy story. You’re along on the ride for Luke’s mission as well. He’s not doing this just to cause Jane emotional strife. The tattoos have a clear target as well. We don’t know what it is yet, but we’re getting there. He’s working in parallel with us to succeed. This Tom Jakeman persona is extraordinarily important and also allows him to use him to use him his own accent.

That was going to be my next question. Did you intentionally make the original Tom Jakeman (played by Daniel Lissing) an Australian just so Luke could use his own accent?

By the way, Sullivan [Stapleton] is so jealous that Luke gets to use his Australian accent and he doesn’t! We definitely wanted an accent for the character because we were going to spend a lot of time with him and we wanted you to be able to easily differentiate between Tom Jakeman and Roman. We had originally written him as English and I was actually having dinner with Luke in Italy and mentioned [that], and I was like, “It’s stupid that we’re doing him as English. Would you rather just do an Australian accent?” And he was like, “Yeah, mate, yeah.” (Laughs.) I thought the scene last week where Roman is practicing the Australian accent is one of the funnest behind-the-scenes tidbits; it was so fun to watch him do that.