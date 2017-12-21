'Blindspot' Boss on Fall Finale Curveball: 'It's Going to Be a Trying Time' for Jane and Weller (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Friday's fall finale of Blindspot. You have been warned...

Kurt Weller did what?!

In the final moments of Friday's fall finale of Blindspot, titled "City Folks Under Wraps," Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) dropped a shocking bombshell in regards to the whereabouts of Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) daughter, Avery, whom he secretly met in Berlin.

Up until this point, Jane had been hesitant to find Avery, but eventually came around on the idea, only to learn from her husband that her daughter wasn’t alive anymore. Why? Because Weller killed Jane’s daughter. The shocking confession comes at an awful time for Jane, who was stunned by the sudden development. So what does this mean for the couple (and the show) moving forward?

ET spoke with creator Martin Gero about what Weller’s surprising confession means, how this upends Jane and Weller’s relationship in the long run and how Roman’s puzzle piece finally fitting into the big picture affects the second half of the season.

ET: So Weller killed Jane’s daughter. How much of that is the truth?

Martin Gero: It’s 100 percent fact. That’s what he believes. That’s what happened. He’s not lying to her. There’s no part of him that is obfuscating the truth from her anymore. He’s been hiding this fact from her -- and we’ll find out why -- but many of you can guess: He’s been looking for Jane for two years and he knows this one secret will tear them apart again. And so for her, we’re really going to take our time explaining what the hell is going on. We dedicate the better part of an act to seeing Weller tell Jane exactly what happened and showing it through flashbacks. We’ll all get a real picture of what happened. For her, the hardest pill to swallow is him not telling her. That’s going to be the hard part.

Jane finally reaches a point where she’s comfortable searching for her daughter and then Weller drops this life-altering curveball. How does Jane take this news about her daughter’s fate?

It’s going to be really heard. We really put Jane through the wringer this year and we’re not letting up now. You’re right, [she comes to a point where she says] “Maybe I should try and find her.” And then to hear that she’s gone already is heartbreaking for Jane. The fact that the person she loves and trusts the most has kept this from her and watched her grapple with this, it’s hard. It’s going to be a trying time for them certainly. This is all Roman’s plan. He wanted to wreak chaos in Jane’s life. He’s doing a pretty good job at it as we round our midseason point.

Did Weller kill Jane’s daughter in Berlin?

That’s the Berlin secret. Yeah.

