'Blindspot' Cast Break Down Every Season 3 Premiere Bombshell -- Including That Final Twist! (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season three premiere of Blindspot.

Secrets have always been the name of the game on Blindspot. This time, it’s personal for the entire team.

On Friday’s action-packed season three premiere, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) reunited after nearly two years apart -- with a brief moment of wedded bliss in Colorado nestled in between. But in the time they’ve been away from each other, they’re each harboring their own life-altering secrets -- and they’re not the only ones with something big to hide!

With Jane’s brother, Roman (Luke Mitchell), at the team’s formidable new foe -- he is, after all, the one responsible for her new layer of bioluminescent tattoos -- Jane and Weller set off to rescue Patterson (Ashley Johnson), Zapata (Audrey Esparza) and Reade (Rob Brown). The three now work in Silicon Valley, in the CIA and as head of the FBI’s New York office, respectively. It’s only a matter of time before the team comes back together, with the welcomed new addition of Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer), and their mission becomes abundantly clear: Take. Down. Roman. But at what cost? And what is Roman’s ultimate endgame? Are they all the same people they were two years ago? (Spoiler: Nope!)