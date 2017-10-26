'Blindspot' Is Going International in Season 3 -- Check Out the Pulse-Pounding New Trailer!

Blindspot is upping the stakes for season three.

Days ahead of the season three premiere, the NBC thriller dropped an action-packed new trailer teasing the upcoming season's international locations and Jane's (Jaimie Alexander) new bioluminescent tattoos.

"These new tattoos take us on adventures in five continents," creator and writer Martin Gero explains in the clip. "You'll never know where we're going next, and I don't just mean story. I mean in the world, and it gives the show a scope and flavor that I don't think exists on network television."

"There's just something so wonderful about showcasing an amazing city," Alexander adds.