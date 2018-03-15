'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Jane and Weller Break Bad News to Avery About Her Father (Exclusive)

Is this what normalcy on Blindspot looks like?

On Friday's episode, titled "Deductions," Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) invite Avery (Kristina Reyes) over for a nice family dinner. While all seems well and good with the trio (they even joke about Avery's drinking age), there's a less-than-pleasant reason why Jane and Weller had her over in the first place and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek.

"We didn't just invite you here for dinner," Jane says to her daughter, whose face goes ghost white once she realizes there's always an underlying motivation when it comes to Jane and Weller.

Weller reveals to Avery that the intel he's gathered from a trusted source (see: Nas) about her father doesn't exactly paint him in the best light. In fact, he's quite a bad person with shady ties to the Crawfords, the same powerful family Roman is deeply entrenched with.

"We have evidence that your dad might not have been exactly who you thought he was," Weller says to Avery, imploring her to look through the files to get the full picture.

"We think your dad killed someone and Hank Crawford covered it up," Jane reveals, dropping a major life-altering bombshell about the nefarious millionaire. But Avery isn't fully buying it, saying that just because her dad works for Crawford's company "doesn't make him a killer."

Well, Avery may be in for a shock. Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

