'Blindspot's' Reshma Shetty on Reade-Tasha-Megan Triangle: 'What's Supposed to Happen Will Happen' (Exclusive)

On Friday's episode of Blindspot, viewers will get a closer look at Reade's romance with his journalist girlfriend, Megan, when she finds herself unexpectedly at the center of a dangerous ploy the team ends up investigating. Actress Reshma Shetty, who previously starred on Royal Pains, previewed the upcoming installment, titled "Balance of Might," and explained why she's been so fortunate to play strong-willed women in her career thus far.

"I've been very lucky with my past characters -- Divya [on Royal Pains] and Dr. Channarayapatra [on Pure Genius]. What was really cool about this character is it's introducing the connection that she has, not only to her boyfriend -- it was very nice to play a girlfriend on the show because I'm not usually lucky enough to do those things -- and to the secretive, save-the-world FBI cases. That's what sets Blindspot apart for me," Shetty tells ET.

"It's the Year of Women, right?" she continues. "Megan is definitely a woman who knows what she's good at, is in love with a very strong man, and viewers will find out what's going on in that personal relationship and her career."

Viewers were first introduced to Megan in the second episode of the season, when she came face to face with Reade's colleague, Zapata (Audrey Esparza), for the first time. As Shetty noted, Megan isn't aware of the complicated romantic history between Reade and Zapata, and goes out of her way to try to become friends with her.

"With the information Megan's been given thus far, she's been trying to get to know Tasha, understanding that she's part of this dangerous, secretive world that the man she's in love with is a part of that he can't tell her about and she respects that he can't tell her," Shetty says. "With those two, they know a lot more about what's been going on with each other. For Megan, she really likes Tasha. She sees another strong woman and we'll see how all that unfolds. Triangles are like the basis of television. We love them! I'm sure what's supposed to happen will happen."

The 40-year-old actress hinted that Friday's hour also paints a fuller picture for Megan in regard to what her beau does on a day-to-day basis -- and just how impressive she thinks it all is.

"I don't think anybody would fully understand unless they're actually put in a situation like in this episode," teases Shetty, who appears in at least two more episodes this season. "She's learning a lot about Reade. She's falling more in love with him. I think they're well-suited for each other up to this moment. She's realizing what he really does and that's also exciting for her. I don't see her as a woman who shies away from stuff like that. She probably is even more attracted to Reade because of what he's capable of doing."

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

