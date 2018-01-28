Blue Ivy Appears to Politely Ask Beyonce and JAY-Z to Stop Clapping at the GRAMMYs: Watch!

Blue Ivy Carter didn't come to the GRAMMYs to miss the show!

Beyonce and JAY-Z's 6-year-old daughter ruled the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards -- and her parents' night out. Blue was was a model audience member during the show, at one point appearing to politely request that her parents stop clapping so she could devote her full attention to when Camila Cabello hit the stage.

Bey and Jay's firstborn first approached her mother, adorably moving her hand down to seemingly ask that she tone it down a bit. By then, Jay seemed to get the message, receiving only a gentle nod from Blue.

I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I’m here for it. #Grammyspic.twitter.com/Wxeb1IWWju — Emily Jokinen (@EmJJokinen) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy controlling the crowd and the world. #Grammyspic.twitter.com/oWLnRFlvcT — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) January 29, 2018

Blue's parents have had quite the week. See more on the Carters in the video below.

