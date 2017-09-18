Blue Ivy Plays Dress Up in Beyonce's Glittery Pink Heels in Precious #OOTO Instagram Video

In stranger news, fans who received a yellow-vinyl pressing of Beyonce's megahit album, Lemonade, got a major surprise when they put their records on. The first five songs of punk band Zex's album, Uphill Battle, were accidentally pressed instead of side A of Lemonade.



Beyonce's label, Columbia Records, released a statement obtained by ET about the mistake, saying, "Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé "Lemonade” vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A. Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."



If anything, Beyonce fans just learned about a new band they may love!