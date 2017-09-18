Blue Ivy Plays Dress Up in Beyonce's Glittery Pink Heels in Precious #OOTO Instagram Video
Beyonce goes glittery!
The 36-year-old singer posted a new compilation of photos to Instagram on Monday, showing off a fierce new #OOTO -- and a whole lot of shimmer.
The new vid features more than a dozen photos of Queen Bey modeling a cobalt blue floral blouse tucked into bright pink, skin-tight pants. She accessorized the bright look with oversized pink sunglasses, pale green teardrop earrings, cocktail rings, a snakeskin crossbody bag and bedazzled blush pink heels.
Bey is clearly feeling herself in the fresh look, and it's no wonder -- the mom of three, who gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir just three months ago -- looks fantastic!
And as the video progresses, we even get to see the Houston native's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, play dress up in her mom's fabulous stilettos.
The "Formation" singer gave her fans more close-ups of her fierce look in two more Instagram posts:
The song featured in the video is SZA and Travis Scott's "Love Galore," and SZA had the best reaction when she found out her tune was used by Beyonce. "Pfkfkfhaha screaming in WholeFoods brb," she commented on Bey's post.
In stranger news, fans who received a yellow-vinyl pressing of Beyonce's megahit album, Lemonade, got a major surprise when they put their records on. The first five songs of punk band Zex's album, Uphill Battle, were accidentally pressed instead of side A of Lemonade.
Beyonce's label, Columbia Records, released a statement obtained by ET about the mistake, saying, "Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé "Lemonade” vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A. Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."
If anything, Beyonce fans just learned about a new band they may love!
