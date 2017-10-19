Blythe Danner Defends Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow After Columnist 'Disparages' Her

"As a longstanding member of the industry, I am much aware of the many years of its prejudiced and unacceptable behavior toward women," she noted. "No one would argue that Harvey Weinstein isn't finally getting what he deserves. But I hope that this is the point of no return where change will occur, not only in our industry but also others."

In addition to Paltrow choosing to work with Weinstein again, her ex-fiance, Brad Pitt, also starred in a movie that was produced by the movie mogul even after hearing of the alleged incident. A source told ET that when Pitt was made aware of Weinstein's alleged inappropriate behavior, which is said to have occurred in 1996, he "felt compelled to confront" the producer, telling him repeatedly that it better "never happen again."