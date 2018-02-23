Bob Harper Shares 'Extremely Private' Hospital Photo of Himself in a Coma One Year After Heart Attack

Bob Harper is grateful to be alive.

The former Biggest Loser trainer took to Instagram on Friday to reflect on his heart attack last February, sharing a personal photo of himself unconscious and hooked up to a ventilator. Harper was hospitalized for eight days after his heart attack, and spent two of those days in a coma.

"I am sharing an extremely private photo with all of you today. This was me 1 year and 10 days ago, in a coma," Harper captioned the pic. "TODAY I just did 18.1 (a CrossFit workout for for those of you that don’t know) @bricknewyork in the same room where I went into cardiac arrest."

"To say I am grateful for my life is a MAJOR understatement. The whole time I did that workout I just kept saying to myself 'I’m still here'. I am doing the #crossfitopen2018 because I AM STILL HERE!!" he continued. "Thank you to my #crossfitfamily and non CrossFit family for all of your encouragement. I’ll talk more about this today in my #twocupsin post. I am so LUCKY and SO GRATEFUL!!"

Harper has kept fans updated on his recovery since suffering his heart attack last year. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last April, he revealed that he regretted "overlooking" heart attack warning signs.

"I fainted one time in the gym, I started having these dizzy spells and I just kind of overlooked them," Harper, 52, recounted. "[I] just adapted,which was just the dumbest [thing to do]. I kicked myself over and over again about that."

