Bob Newhart on Returning to 'Big Bang Theory' & the Surprising Item Still Left on His Bucket List! (Exclusive)

Professor Proton returns!

In tonight's all-new episode of The Big Bang Theory, the one and only Bob Newhart returns for his fifth guest appearance on the smash CBS comedy -- and only ET has the behind-the-scenes scoop straight from the 88-year-old legend.

"It's just great coming back," Newhart dished to our cameras when we recently stopped by the set of The Big Bang Theory's 11th season.

We were delighted to see that Newhart was once again dressed as Sheldon's spiritual guide -- a combination of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Professor Proton -- but apparently those robes are not as comfy as they look! "You love it, but I don't love it," Newhart joked.

When asked what it's like to share scenes with Newhart, Big Bang's leading man, Jim Parsons, was quick with his response. "It is really, really unpredictable in a really good way," Parsons said with a smile. "I mean, like, he is solid. I love it. He is so great."