Bob Saget Proposes to Girlfriend Kelly Rizzo -- See the Pics!
Congrats to Bob Saget!
The 61-year-old actor is engaged to blogger Kelly Rizzo, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.
"Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly," Saget wrote. "In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together."
Rizzo, 38, showed off her new bling with a pic on Instagram.
"Who needs pearls???" she captioned a photo of herself eating an oyster. "Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory."
Saget was previously married to Sherri Kramer Saget for 15 years, before they split in 1997. His Full House co-star, John Stamos, also recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh.
"I’m on cloud nine. I’ve been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life," Stamos told ET last month.
