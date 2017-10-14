Bob Weinstein Admits to Knowing About Harvey's Alleged 'Cheating,' Claims Brother Verbally Abused Him

1. Bob said he knew about Harvey's alleged "cheating."

"I actually was quite aware that Harvey was philandering with every woman he could meet. I was sick and disgusted by his actions. But that's the extent of what [I knew]," Bob claimed. "I said, “Harvey, you're just cheating. Why do you constantly cheat?” I could see it. But I wasn't in the room with him."

"I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way. It wasn't like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way," he continued, referring to the Times' initial article last week, which accused Harvey of sexually harassing women for three decades. "No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations."