Bob Weinstein Admits to Knowing About Harvey's Alleged 'Cheating,' Claims Brother Verbally Abused Him
Bob Weinstein is speaking out.
The 62-year-old producer, who spent much of his career in his brother's shadow, despite them both owning about an equal amount of The Weinstein Company, opened up about the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Harvey, how much he knew about what was going on and what the future holds in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Saturday.
Here are the eight biggest revelations from Weinstein's interview:
1. Bob said he knew about Harvey's alleged "cheating."
"I actually was quite aware that Harvey was philandering with every woman he could meet. I was sick and disgusted by his actions. But that's the extent of what [I knew]," Bob claimed. "I said, “Harvey, you're just cheating. Why do you constantly cheat?” I could see it. But I wasn't in the room with him."
"I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way. It wasn't like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way," he continued, referring to the Times' initial article last week, which accused Harvey of sexually harassing women for three decades. "No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations."
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
On Tuesday, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement to the Times: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”
2. Bob claimed that Harvey verbally and physically abused him.
"I was also the object of a lot of his verbal abuse -- at one time physical abuse. And I am not looking for one bit of sympathy from anyone. I do not put myself in the category at all of those women that he hurt. But it's a complicated situation when it's your brother doing the abusing to you as well," Bob alleged in the interview. "[Harvey] didn't break my nose, but he got physical and there were several people there, and he assaulted me. And I should've done something then."
3. Bob said he "begged" Harvey to get help.
According to Bob, he and Harvey have talked "10 times on any personal level" in the last five years.
"I divorced my brother five years ago. Literally. And those that know me personally in this company understood how I could not take being around him on any level," he insisted, claiming that he "begged" his brother to get help. "I asked him to get help for many years. And that's the truth. He avoided getting the help. We begged him."
4. Bob admitted he's not perfect.
"Nobody is perfect. I'm not perfect. If I made mistakes, I apologize to everyone for not standing up stronger and sooner," he shared. "But if you want to take my head and the company's and everybody else's…. If I lose at the end of the day, then I lose it. But I'll fight for what I believe is right. And I'll apologize for my own lack of strength at times."
"I've done my work," he added of his own anger issues. "Without getting into details, I've done enough work, and I've faced my own self. There are those that do the work and those that don't. I did it. I'm not that guy and that's not the way I operate."
5. He thinks his brother should be kicked out of the Academy.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has awarded Harvey's films 81 Oscars throughout the years, released a statement on Wednesday, declaring that they would be holding a meeting to discuss the scandal on Saturday.
"The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents," the statement read. "The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy."
"I was gonna actually write [to the Academy]. And I will do it," Bob told THR. "I am gonna write a note to them saying he definitely should be kicked out of the Academy."
6. The Weinstein Company is looking for a name change.
According to Bob, Harvey "is the one that should pay with everything" -- not the company. Amid reports that the production company he and Harvey started in 2005 would be closing its doors, Bob revealed that he's trying to "figure out a plan" to keep the company afloat, and part of that plan includes a name change.
"We’re coming up with one. And it won't be familial, I promise you that," he insisted. "Harvey was the face of the company. That's what he loves. It's actually part of his whole thing, being famous. This brother is not that brother. This brother made just as much money, ran a successful division, more successful financially than Harvey's. But I'm a different guy and I run it differently and people know it and they know I can be successful and we don't need to do any of the Harvey stuff."
"And there is a plan," he added.
7. Bob would welcome JAY-Z to the board with open arms.
"I'd love nothing more than that," he said of reports that the rapper was looking to buy Harvey's share of the company. "But as far as I know, that is not a fact."
8. Bob claims that any plans of Harvey's to challenge his firing will be a "losing fight."
"Anybody can do what they want to do. I cannot control other people’s actions. But he was fired by the board, okay?" he said of his brother's firing on Sunday. "I was on that board. I fired him. He can fight. It will be a losing fight."
