Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic Explores Her Family Life and Tragic Death in Emotional First Trailer
The first trailer for Bobbi Kristina is here.
TV One's upcoming Bobbi Kristina Brown biopic shows the tragic life of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's only child, from her early years through her mother's death and toxic romance with boyfriend Nick Gordon.
Joy Rovaris plays Bobbi Kristina in one of her first starring roles, while The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Demetria McKinney portrays Houston. The legendary singer's relationship with her daughter is shown in the trailer, as Rovaris' character yells, "Everything's about Whitney! I can never sing as well as you."
"You are the most beautiful thing I ever made," Houston replies.
Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by Gordon.
Gordon was found liable for the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina on Sept. 16, 2016, when he was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. Bobbi Kristina's conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, filed a $10 million wrongful death civil suit against Gordon in August 2015, alleging that he had physically abused Bobbi Kristina and stolen thousands of dollars from her. An amendment to that suit alleged that Gordon gave his girlfriend a "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."
Last November, Gordon was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit, when Judge T. Jackson Bedford of Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia, determined Gordon must pay for loss of life, punitive damages ($250,000), conversion ($1.575 million), assault and battery ($1.37 million), and pain and suffering as a result of assault ($13.8 million).
Bobbi Kristina airs Oct. 8 on TV One.