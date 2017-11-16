Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Welcome Baby No. 2
Congrats to Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne!
The couple has welcomed their second child together, according to multiple reports.
Byrne confirmed she was pregnant in an interview with Australia's Jones magazine in August.
"I'm a little tired but feeling good," she told the publication at the time, after a photo shoot with her brother, George Byrne. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."
Cannavale, 47, and Byrne, 38, who have been dating since 2012, are already parents to nearly 2-year-old son Rocco. Cannavale is also dad to 22-year-old son, Jake, who is also an actor.
The Vinyl star has posted tons of cute pics of his kids on Instagram -- it's only a matter of time before we're introduced to the newest member of his brood!
See more on the family in the video below.